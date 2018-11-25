WATCH: Baker Mayfield Snubs Hue Jackson’s Hug Attempt After Browns Win

The Cleveland Browns and rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield squared off with former coach Hue Jackson in Week 12. Jackson, who’s now with the Cincinnati Bengals, had no answer when it came to slowing down his former quarterback, as the Browns rolled to a 35-20 win. But the aftermath of the matchup was what made even more headlines.

As NFL Retweet shows, Jackson sought out Mayfield in an attempt to get a handshake. It’s safe to say the coach didn’t exactly expect things to play out the way they did.

Baker Mayfield tried so hard to avoid Hue Jackson pic.twitter.com/6dHCG3Fl4y — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) November 25, 2018

It was pretty apparent that Mayfield didn’t have much interest in any major interaction with his former coach here. It even seemed as though he pulled back from the attempted hug of Jackson at the end of the video. Obviously, Mayfield and others may not have been overly fond of how Jackson approached things after leaving Cleveland.

The Browns quarterback made this known in his postgame comments, as Steve Doerschuk of the Canton Rep revealed.

Baker Mayfield says the way he took it is Hue Jackson was a guy who asked one group to win for him and suddenly showed up on the other sideline.

His bottom-line mindset today: Hue Who? — Steve Doerschuk (@sdoerschukREP) November 25, 2018

Hue Jackson’s Future, Baker Mayfield’s Excellent Game

Jackson was hired originally as a special assistant to the head coach in Cincinnati. It was rumored as recently as Sunday morning ahead of Week 12 that he could be in line as the future replacement for current coach Marvin Lewis, per CBS Sports. Whether or not that plays out remains to be seen, but Jackson has had little success as a head coach.

After the coach went 8-8 during one season with the Oakland Raiders, he posted a 3-36-1 record with the Browns. Jackson was fired after eight games of the 2018 NFL season when the team sat with a 2-5-1 record.

Mayfield wasn’t asked to do a ton in the second half against the Bengals as the team held a 28-7 lead going into halftime. Even still, he finished the game with 258 passing yards on 19-of-26 attempts with four touchdowns. The Bengals defense simply had no answer for the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft on this day.

