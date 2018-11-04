Joshua Dobbs Completes First Career Pass After Ben Roethlisberger Injury

Ben Roethlisberger left the field after suffering an apparent injury during his Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 9 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, briefly giving way to backup Joshua Dobbs.

#Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger down and in pain after this hit pic.twitter.com/IWrnjzlTyA — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) November 4, 2018

Roethlisberger was replaced for one play by his backup, who completed a 22-yard pass on the first attempt of his career. It came on second-and-20.

Dobbs, as cool as you like on his only play of relief. pic.twitter.com/jw1m6dFMIb — Patrick Brown (@pbrown247) November 4, 2018

The starter returned a play later. After a James Conner rush, Roethlisberger connected with tight end Jesse James for a 51-yard gain. The Steelers ended the drive with a Chris Boswell field goal to take a 23-13 lead.

While it appeared Roethlisberger had injured his shoulder, CBS sideline reporter Evan Washburn indicated the apparent injury was “really just Ben getting the wind knocked out of him.”

A First for Joshua Dobbs

After Dobbs’ four-year career at the University of Tennessee, the Steelers selected him in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He didn’t get into a game in his first season, serving as the third-stringer behind Roethlisberger and Landry Jones.

He finally found the field this year, taking game-ending knees at the ends of Week 5 and Week 8 victories, but his connection with JuJu Smith-Schuster served as the first actual action of his NFL career.

Pittsburgh drafted another quarterback in 2018, taking Mason Rudolph out of Oklahoma State in the third round.