Joshua Dobbs Completes First Career Pass After Ben Roethlisberger Injury

Ben Roethlisberger left the field after suffering an apparent injury during his Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 9 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, briefly giving way to backup Joshua Dobbs.
Roethlisberger was replaced for one play by his backup, who completed a 22-yard pass on the first attempt of his career. It came on second-and-20.
The starter returned a play later. After a James Conner rush, Roethlisberger connected with tight end Jesse James for a 51-yard gain. The Steelers ended the drive with a Chris Boswell field goal to take a 23-13 lead.
While it appeared Roethlisberger had injured his shoulder, CBS sideline reporter Evan Washburn indicated the apparent injury was “really just Ben getting the wind knocked out of him.”
A First for Joshua Dobbs
After Dobbs’ four-year career at the University of Tennessee, the Steelers selected him in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He didn’t get into a game in his first season, serving as the third-stringer behind Roethlisberger and Landry Jones.
He finally found the field this year, taking game-ending knees at the ends of Week 5 and Week 8 victories, but his connection with JuJu Smith-Schuster served as the first actual action of his NFL career.
Pittsburgh drafted another quarterback in 2018, taking Mason Rudolph out of Oklahoma State in the third round.
