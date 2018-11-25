LOOK: Bills Troll Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey Over Josh Allen Tweet

Shortly after the Buffalo Bills picked up a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12, the team’s Twitter account grabbed a victory of their own. While rookie quarterback Josh Allen had an impressive performance, it led to the team pulling out an old tweet from Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey and turning it against him.

In May, the Bills posted a video of Allen’s first snaps as a member of the team, and Ramsey tweeted that it was a “pick waiting to happen.” Obviously, the team couldn’t let that go without chiming in after Sunday’s game.

This tweet didn’t age well. pic.twitter.com/4liA2qJU1n — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) November 25, 2018

The team’s social media group was likely waiting for this opportunity, and it was well-timed on their part.

Josh Allen’s Return From Injury

While Allen hadn’t played since October 14 against the Houston Texans due to an elbow injury, he wasn’t asked to throw a ton against the Jaguars in Week 12. The rookie completed 8-of-19 passes for 160 yards and one touchdown, posting an 89.8 quarterback rating. He was also impressive on the ground, where he did a fair amount of his damage.

Allen rushed 13 times for 99 yards with a long of 45, while also scoring one rushing touchdown. Bills running back LeSean McCoy received 17 carries of his own but was out-rushed by more than 50 yards by the quarterback, finishing with just 46 yards. Regardless, Allen’s play across the board was a big part of Buffalo’s victory.

The Bills moved to 4-7 on the year and dropped the Jaguars to 3-8, a stunning spot for a team who made it to the AFC Championship game last season. Expectations were high for Jacksonville entering the year, but they were unable to build off last season’s success and their playoff chances are now close to finished.

