Boston Celtics Roster: Will Marcus Morris Play Tonight?

Marcus Morris won’t be playing against the Bulls tonight, according to the team.

#NEBHInjuryReport Marcus Morris has been downgraded to OUT tonight due to illness. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 14, 2018

Apparently he’s suffering from an illness for the time being and will take tonight off to rest. This is an interesting development considering talk of Gordon Hayward potentially accepting a bench role–starting tonight, maybe–and Morris being the most likely pick to take his place in the starting lineup.

With Morris out, though, it’s probable that Hayward will remain in the starting lineup. But once Morris is healthy, who knows? Morris has been showing up this season off the bench, scoring 14.8 points per game and grabbing 6.8 rebounds for the Celtics.

The team is off to a lackluster start and has a record of 7-6. It’s natural that Brad Stevens would be starting to look for other options. A switch up in starters might be just what the team needs right now.

