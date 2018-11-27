Boston Celtics PG Kyrie Irving Puts Up CRAZY STAT

Boston Celtics guard, Kyrie Irving has an NBA Championship, NBA Rookie of The Year, NBA All Star MVP and a list of other accolades.

This season, Irving adds another accoplishment to his resume: the first player this season with at least 20 points, 10 assists, and five steals in a game.

Irving accomplished the feat last night in the Boston Celtics’ 124-107 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Irving posted an impressive 26 points, 10 assists and five steals in the Celtics’ win.

This season, Irving is averaging 21.7 points, 6.2 assists, and 1.7 steals.