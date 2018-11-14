Houston Rockets’ Brandon Knight Nearing Return

No. 3 Suns Trade Brandon Knight to the Spurs for Danny Green & a 2017 First Round Pick Spurs Receive: PG Brandon Knight Suns Receive: SG Danny Green, 2017 First Round Pick Why the Deal Works: The Suns have a logjam at point guard and are PG Brandon KnightSG Danny Green, 2017 First Round PickThe Suns have a logjam at point guard and are looking to move Knight . The Spurs have some talented young wing players that allow them to move Green. Knight potentially gives San Antonio their point guard of the future once Tony Parker hangs it up. He also gives them another scoring guard to throw at the Warriors in the playoffs. The Suns get the benefit of an additional first round pick and another solid young player. Phoenix is looking to move Knight a year too late, but at least least they get something in return for a redundant player on their roster. A lineup featuring Green and Devin Booker at times would prove to be tough for opposing defenses to defend on the perimeter. While the Spurs are not apt to making mid-season deals, this one could make a lot of sense. (Getty)

Houston Rockets guard Brandon Knight is nearing a return to the basketball accord.

Per SB Nation’sThe Dream Shake: Knight has been out since the offseason after undergoing a surgical procedure to clean up his knee, which then led into a knee infection.

And while there’s currently no official public timetable for either player’s return, it appears as though the Rockets could be getting at least one of them back in a the not-too-distant future.

The Athletic’s Kelly Iko posted a video on Twitter of Knight putting up shots at Rockets practice, earlier today.

According to Iko, this would be perhaps the first time this season he’s done this.

Brandon Knight in full gear today getting shots up at Rockets practice, would be perhaps the first time this season he’s done this. Still not an official timetable for his return, but this is a promising sign. pic.twitter.com/o2EI6f7kmD — Kelly Iko (@KellyIkoNBA) November 14, 2018

Iko cautions that there is no official timetable for his return, but this is a promising sign.

Knight averaged 15 points, 4 assists, and 1 steal per game and shoots 36% from downtown.