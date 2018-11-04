Broncos’ Courtland Sutton Shows up Wearing Demaryius Thomas Jersey

This weekend, veteran wide receiver Demaryius Thomas showed up to Mile High Stadium per usual. The only difference is that this time he will be in the visitor’s locker room. Just this past Tuesday, Thomas was traded to the Houston Texans before the trade deadline took effect on at 4 pm.

Ironically enough, Thomas’ first opponent will be against the team that just traded him, the Denver Broncos. And despite not getting a ton of time to prepare in his new offensive system, Thomas is rumored to be getting the start on Sunday against his former team.

For the last month or so, Thomas expected his departure from the Broncos. Although there is no bad blood between both, Thomas and the Broncos, the wideout just felt that his time was coming up in Denver, as he spent his entire career in Broncos orange. With the Texans losing Will Fuller to a torn ACL a week ago, they had no choice but to go out and get Thomas.

With Thomas out of the picture in Denver, the Broncos rookie wideout Courtland Sutton will get the opportunity to be the number one target from here on out. Although he will replace Thomas, he still wanted to show a tremendous amount of respect to his former teammate and mentor. So, as Sutton entered into the Broncos stadium on Sunday, he was spotted wearing a Demaryius Thomas jersey!

This week, Sutton will get the start for his first game without Thomas. It’s clear that the emergence of Sutton gave the Broncos enough confidence to trade away the veteran in order to get some value in return. Although his numbers haven’t exactly been off the charts, Sutton will definitely have plenty of opportunities to prove to the Broncos front office that they made the right decision for the second half of the season with Thomas out of the picture.