Bryce Harper Reportedly Won’t Join the Yankees in Free Agency

Washington Nationals slugger Bryce Harper won’t sign with the New York Yankees in free agency, a source told ESPN’s Buster Olney.

As there continues to be speculation about Bryce Harper and the Yankees, a well-placed source emphatically says: “It’s not happening. He’s not going to be a Yankee.” — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) November 7, 2018

Earlier on Wednesday, multiple reports revealed the Nationals had tried to ink the star outfielder to a 10-year, $300 million contract late in the 2018 season.

“We’ve had conversations and we utilized our exclusivity to negotiate with him late in the season through when he became eligible to sign with a team,” Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said on Tuesday at the general managers meetings, according to ESPN. “We didn’t get anything done, but he’s a guy that is near and dear to us and we are not closing any doors.”