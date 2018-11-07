Bulls vs Pelicans Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans (4-6) will look to snap a six-game losing streak when they host Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls (3-8) at Smoothie King Center on Wednesday night.

How to Watch Bulls vs Pelicans Online if You're in Market

FuboTV

Hulu With Live TV

Sling TV

How to Watch Bulls vs Pelicans Online if You're Out of Market

NBA.com

FuboTV

Sling TV

Preview

It is crazy to imagine the Pelicans started 4-0 and were hopping — flying? — out of the gym on a torrid pace. Now, New Orleans has dropped six in a row, including all five games on a road trip that ended with a 122-116 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.

Davis is still playing like his usual MVP self, although an elbow injury has likely slowed him down recently during the team’s losing streak. He is averaging 23.3 points, 11.6 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game across New Orleans’ 10 games this season, and was maintaining that same elite production while nursing his elbow.

Because guard Elfrid Payton has already been ruled out Wednesday with an ankle injury, the Pelicans will need to rely on secondary contributors to take advantage of a potentially depleted Bulls lineup. Primarily, Julius Randle, who is having a nice start to the season with New Orleans.

Randle is starting to make good on his prior draft pedigree (2014 No. 7 overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers) this season, averaging 18.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game as the frontcourt player running beside The Brow. Randle was a polarizing player early in his career because he seemed a bit undersized and struggled to find consistency more on the offensive end — he was always an effective rebounder. At best, Randle can still unlock his potential. Many pundits compared him to 6-foot-8 Elton Brand out of Kentucky, and he has shown flashes of that style early for the Pelicans.

The Bulls were in a very similar spot heading into Monday. The new-look (banged-up) New York Knicks, pageantry of Madison Square Garden and renewing one of the best rivalries of the 1990s was all it took to snap Chicago out of a three-game funk. That, and some Zach LaVine.

LaVine is already on pace to obliterate previous career-highs this season. He has never been selected to an All-Star team, but at this pace, he will be a lock to make his first. With 2017 first-round pick Lauri Markkanen (elbow), Kris Dunn (knee), Bobby Portis (knee) and Denzel Valentine (ankle) out Monday, LaVine dropped a career-high 41 points, including the game-winning free throws with two-tenths of a second remaining on the clock to sink the undermanned Knicks.

The previous four players could likely miss this game as well, which means LaVine may need to play upwards of 40 minutes, and likely score the same amount again, if the Bulls have any chance of topping the likely hungrier Pelicans.