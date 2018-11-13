Caris LeVert: NBA Stars Reach out to Nets’ Guard on Twitter

Monday was a rough night for the Brooklyn Nets. The team took a 120-113 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, but the score didn’t matter when the game concluded. Unfortunately, Brooklyn Nets’ rising star, Caris LeVert saw his season pretty much come to an end on Monday as he went down with a gruesome injury that is tough to watch.
As LeVert went up to defend a shot in the paint, he landed awkwardly on his leg. After he sat up on the ground after falling, he immediately knew that something was off. LeVert would then be rolled off of the court on a stretcher back to the locker room. The team sent LeVert to the emergency room immediately to get his leg checked out.
What Went Down?
The Nets were never in the game after the injury occurred. As LeVert’s teammates were clearly affected by what went down, their emotions got the best of them, and the Nets were no longer focused on the game. It’s unfortunate, considering LeVert was finally coming around and having the best season of his career.
Heading into Monday’s matchup, LeVert was averaging 19 points-per-game. Unfortunately, it’s going to be a while until LeVert can get back to the game. As expected, many NBA players felt for LeVert and took to Twitter to reach out to the 24-year-old guard. Check out some of the messages that select NBA stars sent out to LeVert after everything went down.
