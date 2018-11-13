Caris LeVert: NBA Stars Reach out to Nets’ Guard on Twitter

Monday was a rough night for the Brooklyn Nets. The team took a 120-113 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, but the score didn’t matter when the game concluded. Unfortunately, Brooklyn Nets’ rising star, Caris LeVert saw his season pretty much come to an end on Monday as he went down with a gruesome injury that is tough to watch.

As LeVert went up to defend a shot in the paint, he landed awkwardly on his leg. After he sat up on the ground after falling, he immediately knew that something was off. LeVert would then be rolled off of the court on a stretcher back to the locker room. The team sent LeVert to the emergency room immediately to get his leg checked out.

What Went Down?

Warning: Graphic video content Our thoughts and prayers are with Caris LeVert. We wish you a speedy recovery. via: @clippittv pic.twitter.com/U2oJj2kxze — Basketball Society (@BBallSociety_) November 13, 2018

The Nets were never in the game after the injury occurred. As LeVert’s teammates were clearly affected by what went down, their emotions got the best of them, and the Nets were no longer focused on the game. It’s unfortunate, considering LeVert was finally coming around and having the best season of his career.

Heading into Monday’s matchup, LeVert was averaging 19 points-per-game. Unfortunately, it’s going to be a while until LeVert can get back to the game. As expected, many NBA players felt for LeVert and took to Twitter to reach out to the 24-year-old guard. Check out some of the messages that select NBA stars sent out to LeVert after everything went down.

NBA Players React to the Injury

Prayers up for @CarisLeVert ….was killing this year too smh 🙏 — kuz (@kylekuzma) November 13, 2018

New York Knicks’ Porzingis Reaches Out

This guy has been hooping!! its so tough to see that happen… Prayers up for @CarisLeVert 🙏🏼 Speedy recovery bro!! — Kristaps Porzingis (@kporzee) November 13, 2018

The Veteran Dwayne Wade Sends a Message

I HATE injuries! Prayers up for Caris LeVert! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 13, 2018

Enes Kanter Feels Some Type of Way

Kevin Love Shows Support

Prayers for Caris LeVert. Hate to see this. Having a hell of a season. Keep strong 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻 — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) November 13, 2018

LeVert Has a Fan in Chris Paul

Prayers out to @CarisLeVert!!! Been watchin him play this season and I’ve loved every bit of it! Hate to see him get injured 🙏🏾 — Chris Paul (@CP3) November 13, 2018

Pau Gasol Sends a Nice Message

Speedy recovery @CarisLeVert! Your career is just starting and I look forward to seeing you continue to play at a high level when you are ready to get back on the court. #NBAFamily 💪🏼 — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) November 13, 2018

One of The Opponents Reaches Out

@CarisLeVert bro we all prayed and are praying for you! Your story isn't over. Keep your head up 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Anthony Tolliver (@ATolliver44) November 13, 2018

LeBron James Shows Love

Young Fella prayers to you! Speedy recovery and even stronger impact coming soon for sure! 🙏🏾 @CarisLeVert — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 13, 2018

The Brooklyn Nets Show Support

Eric Gordon Sends His Prayers