Carmelo Anthony Has a Lot Left in the Tank, Says Allen Iverson

The Carmelo Anthony drama is over for the Houston Rockets, but the 15-year veteran still hasn’t figured out his next move. Mentally, Carmelo Anthony isn’t finished. He still wants to play in the NBA, but it has to be the right situation. He’s attempted to find the right situation over the last couple of years, but it hasn’t worked out.

There are rumored destinations for Melo as he waits for his departure from the Rockets, but the market for the veteran is not very large. At this point, teams are skeptical that no matter where he goes, it simply won’t work out. He’s good enough to come off of the bench, but mentally, he doesn’t feel that’s his role.

When Melo’s in the game, he’s able to make plays, but not like he used to. There’s no doubt in anybody’s minds that Carmelo Anthony can still ball, but for whatever reason, he can’t find a team that works for him. One of Anthony’s former teammates from his prime knows best. Former Denver Nuggets’ point guard, Allen Iverson believes that Carmelo can still play, but his situation must be in order for him to happily move forward with his career.

What Did Iverson Say?

As former teammate and good friend Carmelo Anthony contemplates NBA future, Allen Iverson tells @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium: “No way Melo should retire. I definitely think he should keep going. He got a lot left in the tank, man. It’s just got to be the right situation.” pic.twitter.com/m8dYOEPc9d — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 17, 2018

NBA Hall of Famer, Allen Iverson can definitely relate to his old friend’s situation. While Iverson spent a significant amount of time in Philadelphia, and Denver throughout his prime, he attempted to prolong his career with other teams where the situation wasn’t exactly ideal for him. So his advice to Carmelo Anthony is simple; Make sure the situation is right.

Does Carmelo Anthony still have gas left in the tank? Most likely. But the NBA may no longer be interested in the soon-to-be former Houston Rockets forward. According to Iverson though, he believes that Anthony will be alright in the end.