Carmelo Anthony’s Career Might Be Finished, Says Byron Scott

When will the Carmelo Anthony drama end? It’s been going on for years now, except for the last three seasons it’s been with a different team. A few years back, Anthony needed out of his situation with the New York Knicks as nothing seemed to be going right anymore. Then, Anthony went to the Oklahoma City Thunder where he was supposed to be an essential piece to their “Big 3.” That failed as well.

Now, Anthony is on the Houston Rockets roster where he was asked to come off of the bench, and from the jump, you could tell this stint was not going to be successful. What do you know? About a month into the 2018 season and Carmelo Anthony is going to be traded/released any day now. The question is though, will teams take the risk of snagging Anthony if/ and when he becomes available?

There were a few rumored teams to have an interest in Carmelo Anthony. Some teams like the Philadelphia 76ers, the Los Angeles Lakers, etc. The usual suspects for new players right now, basically. But as the days get closer to Carmelo becoming available, it seems like a lot of teams are going to be hesitant, which makes sense. He doesn’t want a minimal role, but he doesn’t offer enough to anybody to be a starting player. Carmelo Anthony is no longer the star he once was, and everybody knows it. Will he bounce back with a new team? Or is he finished?

A Former Coach Speaks out on the Topic

If you ask former NBA coach, Byron Scott, he will tell you that he’s not sure that Carmelo Anthony will bounce back. While Scott believes that Carmelo Anthony can still play reasonably well, he understands how tough it is going to be for the 34-year-old, ten-time All-Star to make a difference on a team nowadays.

In the eyes of Scott, Carmelo doesn’t fit in with teams trying to rebuild with younger players, and he also won’t fit in with a team that gets “up and down on the floor.” Basically, Melo would have to play with a bunch of established veterans already, somewhere like, you know, the Houston Rockets? It’s funny, but it’s true. At this point, it’s becoming evident that Melo’s days may be over.