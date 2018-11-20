Chiefs-Rams Wild Shootout Left NFL Fans in a Frenzy on Twitter

The NFL gave fans a treat on Monday Night Football in Week 11 when the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams squared off in primetime. With a pregame betting total of 63 points, it was expected there would be fireworks throughout the night. But whatever anyone thought would happen, the reality far exceeded those expectations on this night.
There were long touchdowns, lead changes, defensive scores, a ton of yards, and everything else you could possibly imagine. The game sent social media into a complete frenzy from very early on and things never slowed down. With the score tied at 23 entering halftime, there were touchdowns all throughout the second half, only adding to the fun.
Let’s check out some of the best reactions to the incredible Monday night game between two of the NFL’s highest-scoring offenses.
Fans Go Wild on Twitter Over Chiefs vs. Rams
It’s Literally Like a Video Game
After the Rams Took the Lead Back . . . Again in 4th Quarter
Patrick Mahomes Throws Interception With 1:18 Left
Chiefs Final Chance Ends on Mahomes Interception
Rams Take 54-51 Win
In a game that featured 105 total points and four lead changes in the fourth quarter alone, the battle between two Super Bowl contenders didn’t let down. Both quarterbacks threw for over 400 yards, with Patrick Mahomes racking up 478 and Jared Goff totaling 313. They combined to toss 10 touchdowns as well, with the Chiefs quarterback throwing six of them.
Kansas City wideout Tyreek Hill had a huge game with 10 catches for 215 yards and two touchdowns while Travis Kelce went for 127 yards and one touchdown. Chris Conley and Kareem Hunt caught Mahomes’ two other touchdowns. On the Rams side, it was Brandin Cooks leading the way by hauling in 8-of-12 targets for 107 yards while Gerald Everett (twice), Robert Woods and Josh Reynolds all found the end zone.
READ NEXT: Le’Veon Bell Holdout: Top 2019 Landing Spots for Steelers RB
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook