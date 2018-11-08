Chris Thompson Fantasy: Redskins RB Ruled out for Week 10

The Washington Redskins have had a laundry list of injuries when it comes to their backfield in 2018. First, their highly-anticipated rookie Derrius Guice goes down with a torn ACL in the preseason. Then, Chris Thompson suffers an injury with his ribs, all while the veteran, Adrian Peterson battles through multiple injuries that have left him playing while banged up for almost a few weeks now.

Peterson may be toughening it out, but Thompson has no choice. He just cannot get on the field at this point. Thompson has played in five games this year and has only taken on 26 carries for 113 yards. At a point, we figured out that Thompson wouldn’t eat into much of Peterson’s carries as he has exceeded expectations, but the Redskins were still trying to utilize Thompson in the passing game, which was huge for his fantasy value.

As always with fantasy though, players are only useful if they are able to get onto the field. Unfortunately, that’s been too much of a struggle for Thompson to this point. And it looks like we may be waiting a little while longer before we see Thompson get back out onto the field.

Thompson out for Week Ten?

Redskins running back Chris Thompson has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay. This isn't a surprise given his rib issues and has missed three of the last four games. Kapri Bibbs will continue in the third down role. Corner Quinton Dunbar and left tackle Trent… — John Keim (@john_keim) November 8, 2018

Week ten will be just another week where Thompson will not see the field. If you have Peterson on board, great! If not, then you can pick up Kapri Bibbs. However, if you do pick up Bibbs, don’t expect much out of him. The most carries that he’s had in a game was four. Last week, he averaged an impressive 6.7 yards-per-carry, but he only had three attempts.

In the passing game, Bibbs doesn’t really fill the need of Thompson for the Redskins. They are going to continue to pound the rock with Peterson, as he continues to show that he’s still got it when everything is going right. Bibbs won’t issue much value, Thompson owners should definitely just look elsewhere at this point. As of right now, Thompson’s return doesn’t seem like it’s coming anytime soon.