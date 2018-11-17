Duke vs Clemson Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

It is Senior Day in Death Valley for 33 players, as the No. 2 ranked Clemson Tigers (10-0) aim to remain undefeated when they welcome the Duke Blue Devils (7-3) on Saturday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including all the ESPN channels. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

ESPN and ESPN 2 are both included in the “Sling Orange” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

ESPN Platforms

Additionally, you can also watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the ESPN digital platforms.

Preview

This specific class is one of the most accomplished in program history. With a win Saturday, those select 33 players would collectively have 51 victories over their four years at the school, which would be a new record.

A record head coach Dabo Swinney would be proud to have been there for.

“This is the fifth senior class in a row that has one-upped the previous senior class. They take a lot of pride in that. They have really taken ownership of what they’re leaving behind, more so than probably any group I’ve had. And it’s important to them how they’re impacting the young players on this team.

Included in the young players emerging for this 2018 team is freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Despite playing just six games, Lawrence, who replaced senior Kelly Bryant earlier this season, leads the ACC in touchdown passes with 19.

Matchup to Watch: Clemson’s defense ranks in the Top 10 nationally in several categories. The Tigers boast one of the best defensive lines in the nation, who have successfully controlled the line of scrimmage in their recent string of blowout victories. Duke’s defense is better against the pass than the run, meaning sophomore running back Travis Etienne should be more heavily featured in the gameplan.

Duke also boasts a terrific freshman quarterback. Daniel Jones has racked up five victories for the Blue Devils this season, while throwing for 1.948 yards, 16 touchdowns and just six interceptions.