College Football Predictions: Best Picks Against the Spread Week 14

We enter the final week of college football's regular season with several conference championships playing a key factor in finalizing the College Football Playoff teams. We have you covered with our top picks against the spread highlighting the best bets among the conference title games.

What factors should you consider for conference championship week as you make your college football picks? Each team has given us a season's worth of data. For the favorites, look at how they have played against lesser competition. Do they play down to their opponent? For the underdogs, have they proven they can hang with teams that have been deemed a more a talented squad? How a team has done against the spread this season is another data point to consider.

No. 1 Alabama takes on No. 4 Georgia in an SEC title game that is also a rematch of the national championship game. Georgia will likely make the College Football Playoff with a victory, while a loss almost assuredly eliminates the Bulldogs from contention. An Alabama loss still likely keeps the Crimson Tide in the playoff picture, making it much more difficult for the Big Ten or Big 12 champion to make it in.

No. 5 Oklahoma takes on No. 14 Texas as the Longhorns look to play spoiler to their rival's title hopes. The Sooners need to not only win but look good doing it as they try to make a great final impression for the selection committee.

The Mountain West & AAC Championship Games Will Likely Determine Which Group of Five Team Makes a New Year's Six Bowl Game

No. 22 Boise State squares off with No. 25 Fresno State for the Mountain West title. From a betting perspective, it is a matchup I would stay away from. The Broncos got the win the first time these two teams played, but the teams are evenly matched. It is hard to beat the same school twice in one season, especially when the games are close together. If pressed, I would take Boise State to cover, but there are other games that offer more stability.

No. 8 UCF will face Memphis without star quarterback McKenzie Milton. The narrow Vegas line reflects the Knights starting backup Darriel Mack Jr. in the conference title game, but UCF can secure a second straight New Year's Six game with a win over the Tigers. UCF would need a bit of chaos to be in the College Football Playoff discussion.

No. 11 Washington takes on No. 17 Utah on Friday night to get the conference championship games started. Washington is favored by 5.5 points, but it would be a game I stay away from. The Pac-12 has been the most unpredictable conference this year, and either of these teams could wind up victorious.

The Saturday night games will feature two heavy favorites in Clemson and Ohio State. Clemson will take on Pitt and are nearly favored by four touchdowns. Things are a bit closer for Ohio State-Northwestern, but the Buckeyes are still favored by two touchdowns.

All the point spreads are courtesy of OddsShark and are subject to change.