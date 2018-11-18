Titans vs Colts Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The AFC South has become more interesting in recent weeks and the division race remains wide open. The Indianapolis Colts (4-5) host the Tennessee Titans (5-4) at lucas Oil Stadium as Week 11 action continues on Sunday afternoon.

Preview

Andrew Luck has enjoyed the benefits of the NFL’s best offensive line this season in terms of sacks allowed. At just 2.6 percent, the Colts offensive line, led by left tackle Anthony Castonzo, center Ryan Kelly and 2018 first-round pick Quenton Nelson, are No. 1 in the league.

Luck is 9-0 in his career against the Titans. Titans pass rusher Brian Orakpo will be tasked with trying to figure out how he and his teammates can get Luck off his spot and make him uncomfortable in the pocket.

“Luck is back. Luck is back and in full effect and we have to be prepared for Luck to do his thing, like he’s been doing for them on this streak they’re on. Luck is a tough quarterback and he’s back playing at a high level. Their record proves it on the streak they’re on right now.”

Tennessee swept Indianapolis last year. The Colts had a good excuse, as Luck missed the entire 2017-18 season with a shoulder injury.

The Colts have won three consecutive games; they will attempt to climb over .500 for the first time this season. The Titans, fresh off a 34-10 butt-whooping of the New England Patriots, enter the game with a two-game winning streak of their own, and with a Houston Texans loss to the Washington Redskins on Sunday, can move back into first place in the division.

Marcus Mariota will need to play well in order for the Titans to counter luck on their home turf. Mariota completed two-thirds of his pass attempts for 228 yards and two touchdowns in a potential season-turning victory against New England in Nashville last week. He will benefit as Colts safety Malik Hooker — their 2017 first-round pick — has been ruled out with a knee injury.