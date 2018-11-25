College Football Conference Championship: Schedule, Teams & Matchups for 2018

Just when you thought nothing could top college football’s rivalry week, we have a full slate of great conference championship matchups. College Football Playoff spots will be on the line heading into the final week of the season.

Oklahoma and Texas square off for the second time this season in a rematch of the Red River Shootout. This time it will be for the Big 12 title. A win for the Sooners gives them a chance at the College Football Playoff, while Texas could play spoiler with a season sweep.

The Alabama-Georgia matchup in the SEC has been set for some time and features a rematch of the national championship game. The Bulldogs are looking for revenge after allowing the Crimson Tide to come away with a comeback victory. A lot is on the line for Georgia who has a good chance to secure a playoff spot with the win.

“It’s the next game for us,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said per Saturday Down South. “We’ve been thinking about the next game, the next game, the next game… you know how good they are… we’re excited about representing the SEC East…”

The Big Ten features Ohio State and Northwestern after the Buckeyes upset Michigan. The Buckeyes are back in the playoff hunt, while a Northwestern upset could provide a bit of chaos for the selection committee.

Clemson is a heavy favorite over Pitt as the Tigers look to continue their streak of playoff appearances. Like Northwestern, Pitt could make for a lot of long nights for the committee if they were able to pull off the upset.

UCF takes on Memphis in a rematch of last year’s thrilling AAC title game. The Knights will be without star quarterback McKenzie Milton but received some help this weekend with a few teams ranked in front of them losing.

While the majority of playoff contenders will be playing in their conference title games, Notre Dame will be watching from home. The Irish are independent which means they do not play in a conference championship game. Notre Dame finished off a perfect season with a win at USC.

Here’s a look at the conference championship schedule.

College Football Conference Championship Schedule 2018