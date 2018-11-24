WATCH: Cowboys’ Amari Cooper Imitates Ezekiel Elliott’s Go-to Celebration

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper proved that to be true on Thanksgiving. Fans have become accustomed to seeing Ezekiel Elliott rolling through opposing defenses and using the infamous ‘feed me’ celebration. But in Thursday’s game against the Washington Redskins, it was Amari Cooper’s turn to take the spotlight.

In the midst of Cooper’s best game as a member of the Cowboys, the talented young wideout imitated Elliott while letting the team know to keep feeding him. Here’s a look at what made for a pretty cool clip, courtesy of Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News:

Elliott has to love seeing that, and Cooper was more than deserving of calling for the team to keep feeding him in this game (or at least celebrating with the gesture). His performance on Thanksgiving against the Redskins in a victory which pushed the team into a tie for first place in the NFC East was his best of the season. When the Cowboys acquired Cooper from the Oakland Raiders, this is the type of performance they’d hoped to see a fair amount of.

Cooper’s Huge Day and Cowboys’ Outlook

When the day wrapped up, Cooper hauled in 8-of-9 targets for 180 yards and two touchdowns. This included back-to-back scores when the Cowboys were trailing 13-10 in the third quarter. The first was a 40-yard touchdown while the second was an eye-opening 90-yarder which flipped the script and gave Dallas a 24-13 lead.

The Cowboys have a tall task in Week 13 when they face the red-hot New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football. That game is followed up by a matchup with the rival Philadelphia Eagles the following week. From there, things get slightly easier in the team’s push for a division title, as they drew the Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants to round out the season.

