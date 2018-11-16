Cowboys’ Amari Cooper Earns High Praise From Falcons WR Julio Jones

While the Oakland Raiders received hit-or-miss production from wide receiver Amari Cooper, it seems everyone else around him can only see a star. And just weeks after the Dallas Cowboys struck a deal for the talented young wideout, Cooper has put together a solid first two games with his new team. He’s flashed plenty of upside and many people are taking notice.

One name who Cooper doesn’t need to impress is Atlanta Falcons star receiver Julio Jones. While the two will square off in Week 11 when the Cowboys meet the Falcons, Jones offered up a rave review of the new No. 1 wideout in Dallas, per Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News.

Julio Jones on Amari Cooper: "He’s quiet. He was like me when I was in school so it wasn’t like I had to coach him up or anything like that. Great receiver. Route running ability, everything, run after catch, all that. It’s just his work ethic. He’s another great one." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 15, 2018

It’s always good to hear comments like this from a player of Jones’ caliber, but even better when it comes after a blockbuster deal which included the team trading a first-round pick. Cooper is trending upwards, and his start with the Cowboys proves that.

Amari Cooper’s Early Success With Cowboys

After a very hit-or-miss start to the 2018 season for Cooper with the Raiders, he’s had little problem finding success playing with the Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott. Over the first two games, Cooper has hauled in 11-of-18 targets for 133 yards and one touchdown. And based on comments from Prescott, the duo hasn’t even started to hit their stride yet, especially on deep passes.

Per Jon Machota and the Dallas Morning News:

Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper have been working on the timing on the deep ball. Dak: We are consistently talking about it. "What he's got to do earlier in route and what I've got to do. It's little things to clean up, but we're not far off. Once we get it, it's going to be fun." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 15, 2018

Regardless of how you look at it, this deal made sense for the Cowboys. They were destined to select a wide receiver very early in the 2019 NFL Draft, so instead, they chose to add one who has had NFL success and plenty of upside at just 24 years old. Time will tell whether or not the deal works out for Dallas, but fans have to be happy with the return through thus far.

READ NEXT: DraftKings Picks & Optimal Lineups for Packers vs. Seahawks Showdown

