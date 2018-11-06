Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman Says Team Needs ‘Complete Overhaul’

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman knows a thing or two about success in the NFL. The Hall-of-Fame quarterback reeled off a stretch of five straight seasons in which he led the team to double-digit victories from 1992 to 1996, one of the most memorable in franchise history. And apparently, what he’s seen from the Cowboys as of late has left him expecting change.

And not just small moves, but ones that could completely shift the landscape of the team. As Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News revealed, Aikman thinks the issues go beyond Jason Garrett and more than a head coaching change is needed.

“It hasn’t always mattered who the head coach has been. So to me, if you’re asking me, I’d say there has to be a complete overhaul of the entire organization. You can’t just can’t simply replace head coaches and say, ‘Now it’s going to be better.’ No, it’s been shown that it’s not better. And you have to address how everything is being done.” Aikman stated. “And there’s been times where I’ve heard Jerry say, ‘OK, look, we’re going to do it differently. I’m going to do it differently.’ But it’s the same. Nothing changes. And that to me is the bigger issue, beyond, ‘Yes, coaching’s important, personnel, all those things are important, but how are you going about evaluating? How are you going about running the organization?”

Aikman’s comments are eye-opening, and he went on to say that while he’s not inside the organization that “in a lot of ways there’s a lot of dysfunction” with the team. It’s certainly not what you want to hear from a player as well-respected within an organization as he is.

Cowboys Struggles & Mediocre Stretch

The 3-5 start to the season for Dallas is just another hole for the team to dig out of. Consistently in recent years, we’ve seen the Cowboys find themselves in position to control their own destiny for the postseason, yet they come up short. Garrett’s first three full years as the Cowboys coach all resulted in the team finishing 8-8 and missing the postseason.

While the passing game has been the focus of the issues this season, it’s even more concerning due to the fact that the Cowboys have one of the best running backs in the NFL. Although Ezekiel Elliott has virtually no room to run due to a lack of consistency in the passing game, that points to another area that must be addressed.

If the Cowboys improve their passing game, which it’s believed they had done with the Amari Cooper trade, it should make Elliott’s life easier. Unfortunately, time may be running out on the core of this Dallas team if the struggles continue.

