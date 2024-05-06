Caitlin Clark Sends 2-Word Message After First Fever Game

Caitlin Clark‘s first WNBA game — albeit preseason — is in the books, but she wants to remind everyone of her “new job” with the Indiana Fever.

Clark wrote “new job” with a heart, star, and dizzy emoji afterward on Instagram on May 5, two days after her May 3 debut. She scored 21 points for the Fever in a 79-76 preseason loss to the Dallas Wings, which drew national attention.

“The atmosphere,” Clark told reporters about what she remembers most from the May 3 game. “I remember my first game in college really well, too … this is a big milestone for me, I’ve always dreamed of playing in the WNBA.”

Indiana made Clark the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft after a stellar college career where she became a national sensation at Iowa. Clark led the Hawkeyes to a pair of Final Four appearances, which drew record ratings, and she hit the NCAA’s all-time scoring record.

“My biggest goal coming into tonight was to continue to be myself, play aggressive,” Clark said. “I thought that’s what I did. I think there’s a lot to be proud of.”

Caitlin Clark: ‘There’s A Lot of Good to Take Away’

Clark buried her first shot, an extra-long three-pointer. She continued her strong play throughout which included three rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 28 minutes of play.

“I was able to get a pretty clean look for my first shot,” Clark said. “It’s always nice to see your first shot go in when you’re a shooter.”

The last one didn’t go in for Clark and the Fever unfortunately. She missed a last-second three-pointer that would have tied the game at the end of regulation, but Clark kept the preseason defeat in perspective afterward.

“There’s a lot of good to take away from it. At the same time, it’s a preseason game, so don’t get too disappointed by it,” Clark said. “Just go back and watch the film, learn from it and get ready for our next one.”

She also expressed her appreciation of the game overall itself despite the loss.

“You couldn’t ask for a better game, really, for women’s basketball to kick off this year,” Clark said. “A tremendous game coming down to the wire, both teams competing. That’s going to be the story of the entire year.”

Fever Head Coach Christie Sides: ‘This is When You Fix Things’

Indiana played many close games last season, a theme that came up when Fever head coach Christie Sides spoke with the media.

“This is when you fix things. You play these games so you can fix some of the things,” Sides said.

Indiana has a few days to regroup before a preseason home opener on May 9 against the Atlanta Dream. Atlanta won its preseason opener 87-84 over the Washington Mystics on May 4.

The Dream recently added former WNBA Rookie of the Year Crystal Dangerfield to the lineup after a trade with the Wings. Dallas acquired a 2025 third-round draft pick.

Facing Indiana is the Dream’s lone chance to acclimate Dangerfield to the lineup before the regular season. Both the Fever and Dream close out preseason action on May 10.

Indiana opens regular season play on May 14 against the Connecticut Sun, and the Dream face the Los Angeles Sparks on May 15.