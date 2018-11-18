Cowboys Legend Michael Irvin Reacts to Win With Message for Jamie Foxx

Michael Irvin is one of the more well-known and iconic former Dallas Cowboys stars, an impressive feat for a team who’s had plenty of big names over the years. And while Irvin may be a current member of the NFL media, it doesn’t mean he can’t keep a close eye on his former team. The proof of that came after the Cowboys knocked off the Atlanta Falcons in a crucial Week 11 matchup.

After the game, Irvin took to Twitter to send a message to actor and Cowboys fan Jamie Foxx for a quick social media celebration.

This is the other night at dinner. We were just two big ⁦@dallascowboys⁩ fans talking about how our Cowboys can get a win and stay in the playoff hunt. Hey ⁦@iamjamiefoxx⁩ we are still alive buddy #CowboysNation #greattimes #funniestdudealive pic.twitter.com/dpweukwltk — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) November 18, 2018

The two apparently met up recently for dinner and spent some time talking Cowboys. Both Irvin and Foxx are spot on about what this game meant to the team, and going to Atlanta to pick up a win was no easy task. It moved the Cowboys to 5-5 on the season, behind the Washington Redskins (6-4) in the NFC East.

Ezekiel Elliott Exceptional Against Falcons

After jumping to a 19-9 lead thanks to two fourth-quarter scores, the Cowboys let the Falcons back in the game shortly after. Matt Ryan connected with Julio Jones for a 34-yard touchdown with 1:52 remaining to tie the game and put the pressure back on Dallas. In turn, it fell on Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense to rally back and drive down the field. Prescott had a solid drive, completing 4-of-6 passes to get into field goal range while Brett Maher closed it out with a 42-yard field goal.

As impressive as the final drive was, it was Ezekiel Elliott who took the crown as the team’s big winner once again. Elliott was incredible while rushing for 122 yards on 23 carries (5.3 yards per carry) and one score against a defense focused on stopping him. He also led the Cowboys in receiving, pulling down seven passes for 79 yards.

