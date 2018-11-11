Does Dak Prescott Have a Wife? Is the Cowboys QB Married?

Dak Prescott does not have a wife, and his relationship status is a bit cloudy. Prescott was seen with fitness coach Linsday Davis in the Bahamas this past summer per Terez Owens.

Since then, the two have not been seen publicly together. Neither Prescott or Davis have posted photos together on social media.

According to Terez Owens, Prescott’s ex-girlfriend is Yasmine Nicole, who opened up about their relationship during an Instagram Q&A session.

“Nothin ‘happened’. Bad timing I guess? He is a great guy but we are both young & working on our careers. He will always be a friend to me & someone I care for. Love his friends & family and everything he stands for and want the best for him,” Nicole noted per Terez Owens.

Earlier this year, Prescott had also been linked to former University of Arizona cheerleader Rosette Abud. Prescott remains very private about his relationship status, so if he is dating someone there is a chance it has not been made public.

Prescott Draws Inspiration From the Death of His Mother

What we do know is how much Prescott’s mother has impacted his life. Prescott’s mother, Peggy, died on November 3, 2013 after battling cancer. Prescott noted his mom was his best friend when she was still living.

According to Sports Illustrated, Prescott found out his mother had Stage 4 colon cancer in 2012. Sports Illustrated detailed Peggy’s cancer experience.

Over the next 15 months, Prescott experienced the roller coaster cancer patients and their families unwillingly ride. Peggy had the tumor removed through surgery, but the cancer had metastasized to her lungs and liver. Peggy began chemotherapy, trying one treatment until it was proven ineffective, and then switching to another. She’d moved back to her hometown of Vinton, La., to help take care of her parents when her father began showing signs of early Alzheimer’s disease, before she was diagnosed. The hospital where she was being treated was in Shreveport, close to a four-hour drive away in the northern part of the state, so family members pitched in to drive her once a month, and then once every other week, as the frequency of her treatments increased.

Prescott may be quiet about his dating life, but he has used his mom’s story as a way to raise awareness for those impacted by cancer.

“I lost somebody who taught me the way to live life,” Prescott told the Dallas News. “When she taught me the way to live life, I knew not to get shaken, not to get sidetracked, not to get off the path. My mother taught me to do these things. She did teach me and stay on path and allow her to be my star. She’s the reason that I live life. She’s the reason I have a story today. That’s the lady that taught me life.”