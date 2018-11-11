Dallas Cowboys Have Their Eyes on Lincoln Riley?

The Dallas Cowboys could potentially be out of the playoff race with a couple of losses in the next coming weeks. As they continue to spiral down within the NFC East, the team may be looking to start turning the pages to a new chapter. That would require them to fire their current head coach, Jason Garrett.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been undecided on what he wanted to do all season long. During the Cowboys bye week, the team was very close to firing their offensive coordinator, Scott Linehan. Somehow, Linehan kept his job and will see another day. After a poor showing on Monday Night Football against the Tennesee Titans upon their return from their bye, the Cowboys current coaching staff is in an even deeper hole now.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the team won’t make any drastic changes during the season (firing Garrett, for example.) But they could have a change in who handles the playcalling. Rumor has it that Garrett’s last chance as the Cowboys head coach would be for him to save himself and start calling the plays, rather than having Linehan doing it. As all of this is going down, it looks like the Cowboys may be moving on already, though.

Cowboys Have Their Eyes on Someone Else?

Could #Cowboys coach Jason Garrett take back play-calling duties? Possibly…. pic.twitter.com/Oli12ZVUyC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 11, 2018

Apparently, the Cowboys have taken a liking in Oklahoma Sooners’ head coach, Lincoln Riley. As always, some of the NCAA’s top coaches are rumored to be in the NFL’s coaching carousel. Last month, the Cleveland Browns fired Hue Jackson, and Riley already received a ton of attention from reporters as a potential Riley-Baker Mayfield reunion came to mind.

Riley shot down any rumors of moving up to the NFL, but it sounds like he may have more than one team’s interest by the end of 2018. According to Rapoport, rumors are going around the league that Jerry Jones and the rest of the Cowboys front office will make a move for Riley if they do, in fact, fire Garrett at the end of the season.