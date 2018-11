Portland Trail Blazers point guard, Damian Lillard was a literal savage in the third quarter against the Orlando Magic.

See Below:

Damian Lillard heats up for 23 PTS (7 3PM) in the 3rd quarter on @NBATV! #RipCity 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/i3OyVeSfrs — NBA (@NBA) November 29, 2018

Damian Lillard made 7 three pointers in the third quarter.Lillard finished the game with 41 points and a career-high 10 three pointers made in the game.

AND the Blazers won the game against the Orlando Magic, 115-110.

“I felt calm. … I let it come to me,” Lillard said after the game.