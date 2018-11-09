Denver Nuggets Starting Lineup Against the Nets

The Denver Nuggets currently have one of the most stellar records in the league, subordinate to only the dominant Warriors in the West and the Raptors in the East.

With Paul Millsap still available after some injury concerns, they have a very good chance of making their great record even better by bringing it to 10-2. Millsap is averaging 11.7 points and 7.1 rebounds per game at the moment and at 6′ 8″ is a reliable and consistent power forward.

With him in the lineup tonight, here’s what the Nuggets’ starters could look like against the Nets:

Denver Nuggets Starting Lineup vs the Nets

PG: Jamal Murray

SG: Gary Harris

PF: Paul Millsap

SF: Torrey Craig

C: Nikola Jokic

Nets player DeMarre Carroll will be seeing his season debut after months of nursing an ankle injury, which will make the matchup a good one to watch.

