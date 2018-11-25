DeSean Jackson Fantasy: Will the Buccaneers WR Play Week 12?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers situation on offense seems to get even worse each and every week throughout the year. As the team can’t decide whether to keep Ryan Fitzpatrick or Jamies Winston under center consistently, the Buccaneers can’t seem to get anything going for them, despite their red-hot start to the 2018 season.

It’s not a surprising situation out in Tampa Bay, as we have all been witnessing the downfall of Winston as early as last season. After an impressive offseason in 2017, the Buccaneers quarterback had no excuse after the Bucs’ surrounded Winston with some reliable weapons in the passing game. To go along with their No. 1 target, Mike Evans, the Buccaneers added a speedy threat in DeSean Jackson.

Although Jackson has left his prime, he still has the home run speed to create a monster play or two on a weekly basis throughout the season. The only problem is that he cannot seem to get on the same page with Winston under center. The Buccaneers were shocked to find out that Jackson still had it when Fitzpatrick was under center, but we all know that the ‘Fitzmagic’ eventually ran its course.

So, as a disgruntled DeSean Jackson remains without a catch over 30 yards in the last three games, the wide receiver is unsure of his game status for Week 12 against the San Francisco 49ers. As of early Sunday morning, Jackson is dealing with a thumb injury that could have him missing the game this week.

Will Jackson Play on Sunday?

#Bucs WR DeSean Jackson, who injured his thumb in last week’s loss, is listed as questionable but expected to play, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 25, 2018

A thumb injury shouldn’t keep Jackson off the field for Week 12. It was expected that Jackson could play after he had two full practices at the end of the week. But NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport officially confirmed Jackson’s status as ‘expected to play’ on Sunday morning.

For Jackson’s fantasy ownership, this doesn’t mean a ton. As Jamies Winston is once again named the starting quarterback for Week 12, Jackson’s fantasy value continues to take a hit. Not that he was a significant factor over the last few weeks anyway, but it looks like as long as Jackson is out in Tampa Bay, he’s more of a miss, than a hit. The 31-year-old wideout has seen better days, and nobody should expect much out of Jackson as we cruise through the second half of the NFL season.