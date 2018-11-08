DJ Moore Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit the Panthers WR in Week 10?

The many fantasy football players out there who started Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore after his huge Week 8 were let down just one game later. The talented rookie out of Maryland put together his best performance of the season against the Baltimore Ravens after his stock had been trending up in the three weeks prior.

But in an exceptional matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Moore had a quiet showing which was one of the worst he’s posted this season. After catching just one pass for 16 yards and rushing for 32 yards, the Panthers receiver will look to bounce back in another good spot against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

The big question becomes, after Moore’s lack of production, should fantasy football owners go back to the well and use him again? Let’s break down the start-sit debate for the 21-year-old.

Should You Start or Sit DJ Moore?

The frustration from fantasy players over Moore’s one-catch game against the Buccaneers is understandable. But for what it’s worth, the Panthers had an early lead and never really looked back. On a positive note, Moore’s snaps continue to trend upward as he was on the field for 85 percent of the team’s offensive plays in that game, per Football Outsiders.

His 53 snaps were more than Devin Funchess (45) and any other Carolina receiver. Although Curtis Samuel surprisingly posted better numbers (58 total yards, two touchdowns), they came on just 17 offensive snaps. There’s no question Moore is still the top receiver next to Devin Funchess and will see a solid workload moving forward.

As far as this week goes, the matchup for Moore is tough to ignore. The Steelers have allowed 113 receptions for 1,467 yards and 11 touchdowns this season and there’s little reason to believe that will change. This spot bodes well for the rookie and he’s primed for a bounce-back in a primetime game.

I’m fine with rolling Moore out in all 12-team leagues or larger. While he’s likely a flex play in 12-teamers, names like Adam Thielen, DeAndre Hopkins, Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders, Courtland Sutton and Demaryius Thomas are all on bye this week. If you need a filler, there are far worse options than Moore in a great matchup.

