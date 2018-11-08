WATCH: Donovan Mitchell Throws down a Vicious Dunk

The Utah Jazz are taking care of business at home against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. As they threw it back in their old-school purple uniforms, the team is dominating in style. Through one half, Utah is taking care of Dallas with ease as they are just toying with their opponent at this point.

Second-year veteran standout Donovan Mitchell has been quietly having himself yet, another stellar season thus far. Without all of the potential rookie of the year talk going down, and injuries occurring though, he hasn’t quite been in the spotlight as much as last year. That is, until now. Aside from being a great player, and off-court personality all around, Donovan ‘Spida’ Mitchell has made his name from his highlight-reel dunks.

Well, on Wednesday night, Mitchell decided that enough was enough. He wanted to put somebody on a poster. As the Jazz was already up by a significant margin, Mitchell decided to throw down a vicious dunk, that sent Twitter into a frenzy. Check it out.

Mitchell Throws It Down