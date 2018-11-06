DraftKings NBA: Cash Plays and Bargains for Nov. 6th

Tuesday night won’t be jam-packed for the NBA, as four games are being played for November 6th, 2018. A four game-slate calls for easy money in your cash games, if you’re able to pick the right plays. Fortunately for you, we’ve got you covered. Tonight’s slate won’t be the most attractive set of games, but the late matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Portland TrailBlazers gives us hope.

For those of you who are new to Daily Fantasy, here’s a quick rundown on the rules. For DraftKings, you will be issued a $50k salary. In total, you will be putting together a lineup of eight players. One PG slot, SG slot, SF, slot, PF slot, and a C slot. In addition, you will have two slots for a guard and forward of your choice. And finally, there is a UTIL slot, which is short for “Utility Player.” Basically, it serves as a flex, and you can use any position you would like.

Here, we will discuss some of the best cash plays, and players that will give you a bang for your buck on DraftKings. You don’t have to over think anything. Here, I will provide you with a few player options per position that you could insert for your lineups! So let’s cut the small talk and get straight to it.

Point Guards

Damian Lillard – $9,600

Portland Trail Blazers point guard, Damian Lillard is as reliable as they come. He’s currently averaging 28 points-per-game in around 33 minutes. There are no secrets here with this pick. Lillard’s usage is going to be high-percentage in DraftKings, and there’s simply no other way around it. You can expect a high-scoring game between Portland and Milwaukee. And although the Bucks are on fire right now, it’s a perfect situation for Lillard to turn up on the heat on Tuesday. Don’t let Milwaukee’s record intimidate you from utilizing Lillard in a cash game. Even if the Bucks are too much for Portland’s defense to handle, you can expect Lillard to get his points.

Devin Booker – $8,200

The Phoenix Suns will take on the Brooklyn Nets, and there’s not much to expect out of this game from a team standpoint. However, Devin Booker issues a quite favorable price tag for DFS on Tuesday evening. While I do suggest giving Booker a look for his bargain price tag, keep in mind that he has been dealing with hamstring issues. He’s played in the Suns last two games after missing three straight, but he was dealing with some problems during Sunday’s game. Booker will play on Tuesday, but just make sure to check the injury report before submitting your lineups with Booker in it on Tuesday.

Isaiah Canaan – $3,800

Booker might be the safest play from the Suns, but Isaiah Canaan can issue some great bargain value on Tuesday. His 9.6 points-per-game isn’t exactly a standout statistic that makes DFS players want to buy him, but his matchup is quite favorable. And guess what? His price is dirt cheap. Go figure. Canaan is currently averaging around 26 minutes-per-game and issues a ton of upside for Tuesday night. Canaan’s usage will probably be slim, so he is a great bargain play for GPP contests.

Shooting Guards

Bradley Beal – $7,400

Bradley Beal is averaging around 38 fantasy points-per-game, and his matchup on Tuesday night is undoubtedly in his favor. According to DraftKings, his positional matchup is ranked low at 29th. Beal is currently seeing 33 minutes-per-game, which is tied for second for shooting guards on Tuesday’s slate. In other words, there’s going to be plenty of time for Beal to see the court and go off. For cash games, Bradley Beal is a no-brainer. His price tag isn’t out of this world, and he offers the best upside as strictly a shooting guard.

Wesley Matthews – $5,100

Wesley Matthews hasn’t been as consistent as you would like him to be as of late, but there’s always time for the Mavericks guard to bounce back. You’re not going to be paying an arm and a leg for Matthews, which is excellent. He’s currently getting around 26 fantasy points-per-game and has a pretty weak matchup against Washington on Tuesday. It’s not like Matthews is the best-kept secret here, but his average price tag could turn out to have some great value, in a slate that’s pretty below-average for shooting guards not named Beal, Lillard, and Booker.

Small Forwards

Khris Middleton – $7,000

There’s no doubt in my mind that Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is going to have a high usage tonight based off of his name alone. But seeing as though his price is well over $12k, there’s much better value on the slate. Khris Middleton won’t put up Giannis numbers, but he also won’t eat up somewhere around 25-percent of your salary. You can count on Middleton for about 35 points, give or take.

Kent Bazemore – $5,900

Kent Bazemore will benefit from a weak opponent on Tuesday, as the Atlanta Hawks will take on the Charlotte Hornets. Bazemore is another inconsistent player, who offers a high-ceiling. Currently, he averages 28 minutes-per-game but has seen a slight increase over time. Again, on a slate that doesn’t exactly provide a ton of star power in the Forward section, Bazemore can get you exactly what you need for a reasonable price.

Power Forwards

Al-Farouq Aminu – $5,400

Al-Farouq Aminu could potentially be the Portland player that could benefit from the Bucks versus Blazers matchup the most on Tuesday. While the TrailBlazers are clearly the underdogs, they are going to struggle in many areas of the game, but for Aminu, he has a favorable matchup. As he’s currently averaging 23 fantasy points-per-game, you can expect him to have an above average night as he should see somewhere around 30 minutes in what should be a high-scoring matchup.

Otto Porter – $5,100

I like Otto Porter in tonight’s game for $5.1k. The only issue is, I’m not exactly sure if Porter is, in fact, going to play. If you utilize Porter, just keep an eye on the injury report as he is still listed as questionable. Porter is dealing with a minor toe injury that kept him out of Sunday’s matchup. He was on the court and practicing on Monday morning, but he still isn’t a lock to play in Tuesday’s game. However, if he is, I’d suggest buying in on him for Tuesday’s matchup alone. From a cash game standpoint, you could probably go with more of a significant name, but for GPP contests, Porter should definitely be considered.

Center

DeAndre Jordan – $7,900

Let’s not overthink the Center position. DeAndre Jordan is the most expensive player on the slate for his position, and it’s nothing too crazy. As he’s currently averaging a double-double on the season, with a little under 40 fantasy points-per-game, Jordan is definitely somebody you want on your team. If you have the money to splurge on a center, he’s the most obvious and reliable play you can come up with.

Jusuf Nurkic – $6,700

Like I said before if you have the money to spend on DeAndre Jordan, go for it. If you want a cheaper version of him, then take Portland’s Jusuf Nurkic for $6.7k. Nurkic might not be as dominant as he once was with the Blazers,’ but he’s still a strong play. If only he could see an increase in his minutes on Tuesday, and it would be a no-brainer to play him. For averaging only 24 minutes-per-game, Nurkic is still pretty useful. He’s definitely worth a play on this slate.

Jarrett Allen – $5,200

Jarrett Allen is not a flashy pick here, but he gets the job done. For a $5.2k price tag, I’d label him as a value play against the Phoenix Suns. They are just simply not a great team, and the Nets have been surprisingly decent at times this season. Allen won’t blow your socks off in your lineup’s, but he sure does issue a ton of upside. I’d definitely look into utilizing Allen as a Center, instead of going with the two above. With that, you can spend big elsewhere.