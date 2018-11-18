DraftKings Picks & Optimal Lineups for Vikings vs. Bears Showdown

Week 11 of the NFL season brings us primetime games on Sunday and Monday night which feature two intriguing matchups. First up is the Minnesota Vikings against the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football, and that's where we'll start. As always, the fantasy football action doesn't end after the afternoon slates, as we have the DraftKings showdown slates to evaluate.

The Vikings (5-3-1) and Bears (6-3) are in a battle at the top of the NFC North, as both teams try to distance themselves from Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

We're going to check out the DraftKings offerings for their showdown slate, and as usual, it features some solid options and a few unique ways to build lineups. This slate features the popular $10 option which has a guarantee of $800,000 and $200,000 to first place. There are also a few high-dollar options with big guarantees ($180 buy-in, $100,000 guaranteed) and less-expensive ones ($3 buy-in, $150,000 guaranteed), so there's plenty to consider.

For this Sunday Night Football matchup, I'll create multiple different lineups, offer my top targets and give insight into the various options on the slate. This will include three unique lineups, one of which is the optimal (well-rounded), a 150-max option (high ceiling, boom-or-bust) and a single-entry/cash lineup (high floor).

Showdown games are different than your normal daily fantasy game, so there are a variety of ways to go about creating lineups for them. You'll select six players from any position you want as opposed to fielding an entire roster. Before we get too deep into the lineups, I'll first evaluate my favorite captain options, a spot which features a higher price tag but a bonus for the player you designate there.

Here's a look at how showdown games work along with the rules to make sure you're set for Sunday's action.

– Six total players (one captain, five flex players)

– Captain selection costs 1.5 times standard salary but scores 1.5 times the standard points

– Can choose from any position (QB, RB, WR, TE, K, DST)

– $50,000 salary cap

– You can use more than one quarterback

Constructing of lineups in showdown games is something you should focus on attempting to do in a unique way, specifically in 150-max games. With only six players selected, differentiating yourself from the field is going to be key, but fortunately, this slate offers a few ways to do that. One of those focuses on the captain spot, as the 1.5x points you earn there can make a world of difference, so we'll evaluate that a bit more in-depth as we lay out each lineup.

I'll first break down my favorite captain plays for Vikings vs. Bears and evaluate the ones which stand out most.