Warriors’ Klay Thompson Sent Strong Message to Team After Fight

Klay Thompson isn’t typically the outspoken one on the Golden State Warriors. He’s normally not even heard from due to the fact that he seems to have a laid back personality. But after the on-court feud between Draymond Green and Kevin Durant against the Los Angeles Clippers, he opted to speak up and send a message in the locker room.

In a story from The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson II, he revealed the message Thompson sent to his teammates, which was revealed by players inside the locker room.

“We all want to win,” Thompson said in the locker room after the game, per accounts of people in the room. “That’s all this is about. We all want to win. I think we’re the only team that can beat us. Nobody else can beat us. So let’s go kick ass.”

It’s a strong message from one of the original members of the team’s core, and he hit the nail on the head. The Warriors are loaded with talent, and even through the drama and issues, they remain as a favorite in the eyes of most to get the job done and win another NBA title.

Future Outlook of Kevin Durant

There have been multiple rumblings that Green brought up Durant’s impending free agency during the back-and-forth between the two. It’s apparent the team is somewhat bracing for the star to leave town next offseason. Obviously, a situation like this doesn’t make things any better. But as The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson II revealed in the same story, one player openly stated there’s “already no way Durant is coming back.”

“With what was said, there is already no way Durant is coming back,” one player said. “The only hope is that they can say this summer, ‘See, KD. We’ve got your back. We protected you from Draymond.’ ”

For the players, Durant’s future is known. While the former MVP won’t openly admit anything right now (understandably), it seems his time with Golden State is limited to the remainder of this season.

