Draymond Green Suspended After Bringing Up Kevin Durant’s Free Agency During Fight

The discussion surrounding Draymond Green and Kevin Durant is not going anywhere anytime soon. The two got into a verbal fight during the Warriors matchup against the Clippers. Things did not end on the court according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania who reported the altercation carried over into the locker room where Green brought up Durant’s impending free agency.

Sources: In midst of verbal exchange on court late in Monday’s game, Draymond Green challenged Kevin Durant about Durant’s impending free agency. As teammates came at Green about his turnover, he responded. This has been a simmering issue for the Warriors today.

Not only did Green bring the issue up during their disagreement, but a video has emerged of Durant potentially discussing his desire to leave the Warriors.

Kevin Durant Appears to Say “That’s Why I’m Out”

Underrated part of KD vs. Dray: ”That’s why I’m out” 🧐 pic.twitter.com/ukEsbKNgMv — Thomas Duffy (@TJDhoops) November 14, 2018

After the altercation on the court, Durant appears to utter, “That’s Why I’m Out” in the above video. Durant was speaking with Andre Iguodala, and even if Durant did say these words it does not necessarily mean he was referring to free agency. Given what we know about the words exchanged with Green, it does make a lot of sense if Durant was referencing potentially leaving the team next summer.

Draymond Green Reportedly Called Kevin Durant a “Bitch” Multiple Times

Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes detailed the altercation reporting that Green called Durant a “bitch” multiple times.

Draymond Green’s one-game suspension for “conduct detrimental to the team” came after he repeatedly called Kevin Durant a “bitch” in a verbal confrontation between the two stars during the Golden State Warriors’ loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Yahoo Sports first reported Green would be held out of Tuesday night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks at Oracle Arena before the Warriors announced the suspension without pay. Durant called out Green in the huddle for not passing him the ball at the end of regulation in Monday’s game, which prompted Green to fire back at Durant, sources said. The organization is of the belief that Green cut too deep in his disagreement with Durant, sources said.

Verbal Fight Between Durant & Green Exposes the Warriors

Not only does this altercation show the tension in the Warriors locker room, but it shows that Durant’s future is not just something that is a media topic. The rumors of Durant’s potential departure appear to be impacting the team.

The Warriors suspended Green for their game against the Hawks. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Marc J. Spears described the intensity of the exchange.