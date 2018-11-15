What Did Draymond Green Say to Kevin Durant in Fight?

While only the Warriors team knows exactly what Draymond Green said to Kevin Durant, enough information has come out since the incident to have a good sense for their altercation. Multiple reports note that the confrontation on the court carried into the locker room, and whatever was said was enough for the Warriors to suspend Green for one game.

The Athletic Shams Charania reported Green brought up Durant’s upcoming free agency during the verbal fight.

“Sources: In midst of verbal exchange on court late in Monday’s game, Draymond Green challenged Kevin Durant about Durant’s impending free agency. As teammates came at Green about his turnover, he responded. This has been a simmering issue for the Warriors today,” Charania tweeted.

Charania later reported the part of the exchange that may have been the most personal.

“Don’t talk to me and come at me like I’m ______,” Green said, mentioning the name of a Warriors rotation big man here, per sources. “… I’ve won before you came.”

Draymond Green Called Kevin Durant a “Bitch” & Brought Up KD’s Upcoming Free Agency Per Reports

Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes reported that Green called Durant a “bitch” multiple times.

“Draymond Green’s one-game suspension for “conduct detrimental to the team” came after he repeatedly called Kevin Durant a “bitch” in a verbal confrontation between the two stars during the Golden State Warriors’ loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night, league sources told Yahoo Sports,” Haynes noted.

Green has now brought up publicly the issue of Durant’s potential departure, which likely means it was an issue behind closed doors before their public spat. Now, the Warriors will look to put the pieces back together for their attempt at a three-peat this season.

The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson detailed how his sources described the exchange that started with Durant’s frustration over Green not passing the ball.

Green took exception to how Durant addressed him. The exact dialogue couldn’t be recounted as it was said, but it began with Green immediately firing back. Who the f— you talking to? According to multiple sources, Green then went on to make it clear he’s been making plays for years. He reminded Durant the Warriors were winning before Durant showed up so he wouldn’t stand for Durant talking to him as if he were a scrub. Green accused Durant of making the whole season about him even though he was going to leave after this season. Green let out his frustrations about how Durant has handled free agency — keeping his options open and keeping the story alive, consuming the Warriors and their season with talk of what Durant will do next. That’s the mild version. The original version included Green calling Durant a “bitch” several times — disrespect that management said was too harsh to overlook.

According to The Athletic, Green was surprised by the suspension and felt his actions were less than other things he had done in the past without such discipline. An anonymous Warriors player feels the damage will play a part in Durant leaving Golden State this summer. Thompson described the player’s thoughts on Durant’s eventual departure.

“With what was said, there is already no way Durant is coming back,” one player said. “The only hope is that they can say this summer, ‘See, KD. We’ve got your back. We protected you from Draymond.’”

There does not seem to be an overall consensus on how the team will move forward. Some Warriors players are more optimistic that things can be patched up as The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears detailed.