Ex-Knick: Warriors’ Draymond Green would be punked in 90s

Golden State Warriors forward, Draymond Green would not have made it in the 90s, says former New York Knicks guard, John Starks.

“Draymond is just wild,” John Starks told me on Scoop B Radio.

Some say that Green might fit in with the 90s era of NBA basketball with the likes of Charles Barkley, Anthony Mason, Charles Oakley, Dennis Rodman, Patrick Ewing, Karl Malone and others.

Starks disagrees. “It’s good that he’s that way,” he said.

“But believe me, Draymond, back in the day, would probably have gotten checked real quick for his antics.”

Starks knows a thing or two about tough guys. He was a Knick teammate of Charles Oakley and Anthony Mason.“See back then, guys are gonna test you,” said Starks.

“They’re not gonna be like talking, talking, talking. Those big guys are gonna test you and see how tough you really are, but they can’t do that nowadays.”

Added Starks: