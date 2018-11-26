WATCH: Embiid Slams an off the Backboard Dunk in Brooklyn

The Philadelphia 76ers traveled to Brooklyn to take on the Nets on Sunday night. The last two these teams matched up, the Nets stunned the Sixers, who were still winless on the road at the time. While the Sixers are a much-improved squad since that first game, the Nets still seem to have the Sixers number. The 76ers may be struggling with the Nets through the first few quarters again, but Joel Embiid is flipping on the MVP switch.

As the Sixers attempt to form a comeback, their center, Joel Embiid is going above and beyond against Brooklyn’s defense to try and take over. As an NBA MVP candidate early on, the Sixers’ are never shocked at what the big man can do. He dominates on defense, takes over on offense down low, and even drains three’s better than some of the shooters on the team. But when Embiid uses his strength and height advantage, he seems to be able to accomplish anything at any time.

Watch Embiid’s off the Backboard Dunk