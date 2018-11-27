Eric Berry Injury: When Will Chiefs’ Safety Return?

Could the Kansas City Chiefs get their Pro Bowl safety back at the perfect time? They just might. Heading into the 2018 NFL season, the Chiefs weren’t sure exactly when they would get Eric Berry back into action. It’s been well over a year from now when Berry went down with his heel injury during Week One of the 2017 season.

Now that the Chiefs are a few months into the 2018 season, Berry was still unable to play, or even practice up to this point. Finally, though, the Chiefs received some excellent news. As the team gets prepared to take on the Oakland Raiders for Week 13, Eric Berry is in attendance at the Chiefs’ practice facility with the intent on practicing for the first time in a very long time.

Berry Back to Practice?

Chiefs safety Eric Berry reported to the team’s facility today with the intent to practice this week, per sources. Still TBD as to whether he will play Sunday vs. Oakland, though. — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) November 27, 2018

All throughout the year, the Chiefs have been at the top of their game. Although their defense is unquestionably the weakest side of the ball, they have still fared well with their high-powered offense to this point. It’s not a matter of if the Chiefs make the postseason. It’s a matter of when they do. Therefore, Berry doesn’t need to be rushed back into action. Right now, the return of Berry is just another plus for the Chiefs, as they could use the extra helping hand in the secondary.

After allowing over 50 points during last week’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, the Chiefs sure could use the extra manpower on the back end of the defense. Getting Berry back soon not only means that they will have him for the playoff run, but it also means that he has a few weeks to whip back into game shape at the right time.

However, don’t expect Berry to be a lock to play this Sunday though. Since the Chiefs have been this patient with his return, there’s no possible chance that they rush him back out onto the field after waiting this long. He will prepare for the Week 13 matchup, but he is far from a lock to play. If we were betting on it, Berry would probably return for Week 14 when he has close to two weeks of practice under his belt.