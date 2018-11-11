Eric Ebron Fantasy: Colts TE Scores a Hat-Trick during Week 10

Indianapolis Colts tight end Eric Ebron merely is not the same player from 2014 to 2017. The former first-round pick of the Detroit Lions simply did not live up to his first-round expectations during his rookie contract tenure. Once Ebron’s days were up in Detroit, it seemed like he was on his final opportunity in the NFL as he is on a two-year deal in Indianapolis, that could be over in one year if the Colts choose to not move forward with him.

Ebron’s season is going well, no doubt. But his performance during week ten alone should tell you all you need to know about his future moving forward. Ebron is far from finished. In fact, he’s just getting started, And as long as Ebron is with Andrew Luck and the Colts, he’s going to be a fantastic fantasy contributor.

Heading into week ten, Ebron had seven touchdowns and 394 yards off of 36 receptions. Then, in the first half of week ten’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Ebron went off for a total of three touchdowns. In the first half alone! Not to mention, one of Ebron’s three scores came on the ground, with a goaline handoff from Luck.

Is It Time to Buy Ebron?

Meanwhile in Indy, Eric Ebron is RUSHING for a touchdown. pic.twitter.com/AiKEIemgIj — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) November 11, 2018

While there is constant debates week after week about whether Travis Kecle or Rob Gronkowski is the most valuable fantasy tight end, Ebron is somehow quietly becoming one of the leagues top tight ends for fantasy football. The guy who was most likely a waiver wire pickup earlier in the season is now worth selling high, or even purchasing for standard leagues for a late playoff push.

As far as keeper/dynasty leagues go, Ebron has become very valuable. The Colts could be out on Ebron after year one of his contract, but at this point, there’s no way that happens. Ebron has finally found a system where he can thrive in. So, as long as Ebron is on the Colts, fantasy owners who are in need of a high-end tight end should trade for him.