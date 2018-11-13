Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Week 11 Predictions

We are three weeks away from the majority of leagues beginning their fantasy playoffs. Hopefully, my advice has been helpful throughout the season, and you have remained in the playoff hunt. One word of advice moving forward is to try not to overthink your lineup decisions.

Players have revealed who they are for this season. Some have underperformed based on their draft pick, while others are waiver wire pickups who have vastly overperformed where they were drafted. Each NFL week has its share of surprises, but you are best suited to go with what the season history has shown about a player so far.

The trade deadline is approaching in many leagues, and it is important to make rational decisions when it comes to evaluating your team. Is your team not only good enough to make the playoffs but compete in the postseason once you get there? If your fantasy team is coming off a bad week, don't base a trade on one down outing. Even elite players can have bad weeks, and the worst thing you can do is trade a player for less than market value.

That said, if you are holding onto to a player like Le'Veon Bell, but you are trying to make the playoffs it may be time to move on from the Steelers running back. If you need to make the playoffs, don't be afraid to make a move that could push your team over the edge. CBS Sports' Dave Richard offers a great trade value chart using a points system based on what players are involved in your trade.

As ESPN's Field Yates explains, the trade deadline is one of the most exciting dates on the fantasy calendar.

"I've always found the process of fantasy trades to be fascinating: There's a certain allure to making trades beyond the obvious intent of upgrading your roster," Yates writes. "Some people just like to wheel and deal. Some are always open for business. 'Every player on my roster can be had,' is a sentence some live by. A win-win deal is the goal. It's not always easy, but a good fantasy football trade is satisfying ... and fun."

The Rams-Chiefs Matchup Should Feature an Offensive Explosion

Every week, we highlight the games that are expected to be full of top fantasy performances. Week 11 ends with a gift of Monday Night Football that is sure to decide many fantasy matchups. The Chiefs take on the Rams in a game featuring two of the top offenses in the league. Kansas City and Los Angeles are averaging a combined 68.8 points per game with more than 871 total yards in each contest.

Vegas is expecting a shootout for good reason, and the over-under is one of the highest we have seen this season at 63.5. The Rams will be without Cooper Kupp for the rest of the season, but Rams head coach Sean McVay expects Josh Reynolds to be able to fill the role in the offense.

"Josh Reynolds has played a lot of good, quality football for us," McVay said per Turf Show Times. "He’ll step into a larger role and then other guys will be asked to step up. How that affects some of those other guys, we haven’t determined that yet, but those will be discussions we’ll have moving forward.”

Whether you have trade deadline or lineup questions, feel free to reach out to me on Twitter @JonDAdams. Click the next arrow to see my NFL predictions for Week 11 in the latest edition of Start-Sit.