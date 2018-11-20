Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Week 12 Predictions

Thanksgiving is a time when we appreciate all that we have, while being thankful that football is on television to avoid making small talk with distant relatives. The actual holiday games can be hit or miss, but the 2018 Thanksgiving matchups are full of top fantasy players. Make sure to have your lineups set by Thursday morning which makes all these start-sit decisions even more important for Week 12.

If the epic Rams-Chiefs game has you wanting more, you do not have to wait long with an upcoming holiday full of great matchups. Turkey Day starts out with the Lions hosting the Bears. It could be a sneaky good offensive game if Mitch Trubisky can play up to his potential as Matthew Stafford typically performs well on Thanksgiving. As they do every year, the Cowboys get the late afternoon time slot. This year, the Cowboys host the Redskins in a game with massive NFC East implications. Washington has plenty of question marks on offense with Colt McCoy taking over for an injured Alex Smith.

Finally, we expect some offensive fireworks as NFC South foes Saints and Falcons square off in New Orleans. With three games taking place on Thursday, your fantasy decisions need to happen a lot sooner in Week 12. Drew Brees is as good as he has ever been, and has the Saints looking like a contender.

"I feel really good right now," Brees told ESPN. "I love my team. I love coming to work every day with these guys. I want to play my heart out for these guys. I care about them. I certainly don't want to let them down. I want to be as consistent as I can for them, give them confidence, put them in positions to succeed, and that's my job. So I'm just doing my job."



The Falcons-Saints Thanksgiving Matchup Leads the Way in the Vegas Point Totals

The Falcons-Saints matchup is expected to be the highest scoring game of Week 12. According to OddsShark, the Falcons-Saints over-under is set at 59.5 points. The 49ers and Bucs have a point total of 55. The Dolphins-Colts is the only other game this week with an over-under of more than 50.

As always, feel free to reach out to me on Twitter @JonDAdams with any fantasy football questions you may have. We are reaching the stretch run of the season and want to make sure your team makes the playoffs. This time of year we are beyond trades and waiver wire moves, so much of the fantasy playoff success depends on lineup decisions.

Click the next arrow to see my fantasy football predictions for Week 12 with the latest edition of Start-Sit.