WATCH: Former Giants’ DE Jason Pierre-Paul Sacks Eli Manning

This week was especially important for Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran defensive end, Jason Pierre-Paul. He had the opportunity to travel to his old stomping grounds at the Meadowlands and face the team that no longer wanted him in the offseason, the New York Giants. Heading into the week, Jason Pierre-Paul had one goal on top of winning. That is getting into the backfield and sacking his old teammate, Eli Manning.

Pierre-Paul knew that he was facing a not-so-tough offensive live with the Giants. For the last couple of years, the unit has been collapsing, and Pierre-Paul and the Bucs knew that they could feast this weekend. Pierre-Paul has played so many years in the NFL but hasn’t had the opportunity to do what a lot of pass rushers have done. So this week, he the chance to sack his old teammate was right in front of him. And he took the opportunity up.

Check out the Sack

There are no hard feelings between Pierre-Paul and Eli Manning. As a matter of fact, the two former teammates embraced each other and showed mutual love during the pregame. But at the end of the day, football is a competitive sport and a business, and both sides understand that.

However, just because they get along off the field, doesn’t mean that Pierre-Paul doesn’t want a piece of his former teammate. It’s always great for competitors to find bragging rights during a friendly rivalry. As both, the Buccaneers and the Giants are holding onto last hopes for their season, this week is definitely a must-win for both teams. Therefore, Pierre-Paul is going to do all that he can to help Tampa Bay come out of The Meadowlands with a win over his former squad.