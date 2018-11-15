Gary Clark Injury: ‘This is Nothing’

Gary Clark has largely been looked to as the replacement for Carmelo Anthony amid his “illness” and rumors of him leaving the Rockets organization entirely, but Clark himself may be absent tonight against the reigning champ Warriors.

Rockets forward Gary Clark is questionable to play against the Warriors with a bruised hip. Gerald Green upgraded to questionable with his sprained ankle. FWIW, Carmelo Anthony is listed as still having an illness.) — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) November 14, 2018

The Rockets guard is recovering from a hip contusion–which is essentially a bruised hip–and is officially listed as “questionable” for tonight’s game. The young player is eager to continue filling the gap left by Anthony, though. When asked personally if he was able to play tonight, he responded, “Yup! I’ve played 2 months with a broken ankle. This is nothing.”

Clark went scoreless in the team’s last game against the Nuggets, but he scored 6 against the Pacers and 8 against the Spurs last week.

The two teams face off tonight in Houston at 7:00 pm CST.

