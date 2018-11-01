George Kittle Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit the 49ers TE in Week 9?

The NFL surely didn’t think when the Oakland Raiders and San Francisco 49ers met in a Bay Area battle in Week 9 that this is how it would look. Not only are the teams a combined 2-13, but they’re both dealing with various issues. Fortunately for fantasy football players, there’s quite a bit of appeal in this matchup.

One name who has to come to mind is 49ers tight end George Kittle, who’s been a staple of the team’s passing attack. Even with quarterback C.J. Beathard’s status for this game up in the air, Kittle makes for an appealing fantasy play. He’s seen at least six targets in seven of eight games this season and eight or more in four of those, including the last two.

The upside is there and the Raiders defense is far below average at this point. In turn, we may be looking at an opportunity for Kittle to have a big game. Even if Beathard is unable to go and backup Nick Mullens gets the nod, it should lead to the tight end acting as a safety blanket for him.

Let’s take a deeper dive into this spot and evaluate whether Kittle is a fantasy football start or sit in Week 9.

Should You Start or Sit George Kittle?

With a total of six NFL teams on bye this week, fantasy players are down names like Zach Ertz, Evan Engram, Eric Ebron, and Jack Doyle. There’s a strong possibility a few of those owners have Kittle, but even if not, he’s in a great spot for fantasy success this week. While the Raiders’ season-long numbers against opposing tight ends aren’t terrible, they’ve been burnt badly in recent weeks.

Last week against the Indianapolis Colts, Oakland gave up 10 catches for 133 yards and three touchdowns to tight ends alone. The upside for Kittle here is exceptionally high and his floor is likely to be high as well. Only twice in eight games has Kittle failed to top 50 receiving yards, and he’s posted 79 or more yards in five games this year.

I’d be confident firing up Kittle in all 12-team fantasy leagues or larger and would have no problem with him in 10-team leagues if you’re hit with the bye week blues. He’s a strong option and should see a solid workload against a poor defense.

