Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Update: Will the Bucks Forward Suit Up Tonight Against the Celtics?

The Bucks have the chance to break a franchise record tonight and start the season 8-0, and it helps that star player Giannis Antetokounmpo will be back from concussion protocol. The superstar missed the team’s game against the Toronto Raptors on the 29th, but his teammates came through in a big way and absolutely handled the very talented Raptors.

Though each team was missing their star player–Giannis with the head injury; and Kawhi Leonard was out via his resting strategy–the win made a statement and brought the Bucks to a 7-0 record, tying the franchise record for perfect starts on the season. The fact that they did so without Giannis is a credit to the team and the coaching staff. They currently sit comfortably at #1 in the Eastern Conference, and it’s no accident.

Giannis’s Status for Tonight

It was announced yesterday that Giannis would play tonight against the Celtics, having completed the NBA’s concussion protocol after taking an elbow to the face against the Orlando Magic last Saturday.

The Milwaukee Bucks announced that Giannis Antetokounmpo practiced today and is AVAILABLE to play tomorrow at the Boston Celtics. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) October 31, 2018

This is huge news for the Bucks, who will certainly be looking to extend that streak. It’ll be a bit harder tonight against the healthy–and healthily stacked–Celtics, who have a great record of their own at 5-2 and are only looking to build from here.

READ NEXT: Why Can’t the Rockets Win?