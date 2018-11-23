Giants Should Trade for Derek Carr in 2019, Says NFL Insider

The NFC East seems like it’s open for the taking every single season. Every year it’s tough to assume who could win the division. Last season, the Philadelphia Eagles took home the crown after going 7-9 the previous year. This year, the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Redskins are battling it out for first place as they are both tied with a record of 6-5 after missing the playoffs last year.

Could the New York Giants be the dark horse team to take home the division crown for next season? Why not? If you think about it, the Giants are one solid quarterback away from competing for a playoff spot. Their offensive line may need some work still, but that’s why their draft position and offseason acquisitions will come in to play an important role.

The weapons on the offense are definitely there, but the team just doesn’t have a quarterback in charge that can have everybody reaching their potential. Assuming that Eli Manning isn’t going to be the answer at quarterback for the Giants next season, the team has two choices.

They either draft a quarterback with one of their higher picks, or they sign or trade for one. Seeing as though the incoming quarterback’s class from the NCAA is visibly weak in for 2019, an NFL Insider suggests that the Giants should eliminate drafting a guy, and just trade for one.

Who Should the Giants Go For?

Looking at the situation over in Oakland, the Raiders are perhaps the messiest team in the NFL. What Jon Gruden has done in less than a year is almost impressive. So many key players from the last few seasons are out, and we’re all sure that Gruden won’t hesitate to trade a few more away when he has the chance again in 2019. And if this season is any indication, their quarterback Derek Carr will be one of the first guys thrown out as trade bait.

“I bet Jon Gruden could get a bounty for [Derek] Carr.” It does make you wonder—in a year with no clear-cut top-five pick at quarterback, could the New York Giants offer a top-five pick plus more down the road for Carr?

According to Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller, an NFL Insider suggested that the Giants could be in play for Carr. It makes sense. The Giants are realistically one crucial player away from competing at a reasonably high level. As Manning can’t seem to maximize potential with all of the weapons currently, the Giants just need a guy who is still relatively young and able to get the ball to their key targets like Odell Beckham, Sterling Shepard, and Evan Engram.

Although Carr hasn’t exactly been a Pro Bowl caliber player over the last two seasons, his coaching situation in Oakland hasn’t been perfect. Especially with Gruden on board now, it’s apparent that the coach and quarterback relationship is pretty much damaged. The Raiders need a fresh start at quarterback, and Carr needs a fresh start himself. The Giants wouldn’t be foolish to consider a move. Will it happen?