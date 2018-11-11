Golden Tate Fantasy: Eagles WR Poised for Breakout Game?

The Philadelphia Eagles were aggressive at the trade deadline a couple of weeks ago. As expected, they made a move that would take their offense to the next level. Although it wasn’t a player for their glaring weakness that is the backfield, they decided to make a trade for Detroit Lions wide receiver, Golden Tate.

Nobody expected the Eagles to make a move for another slot-type wide receiver ever since they saw the emergence of Nelson Agholor last season. But Agholor’s slow start to the year made the Eagles less productive on offense. Now, don’t get it twisted, the offensive woes are far from Agholor’s fault, but his lack of production and targets is a big reason why the Eagles looked to improve their passing game.

Tate brings an entirely new energy to the Eagles offense, and what better team to debut against other than the Dallas Cowboys? The Eagles-Cowboys rivalry is real, and it’s been bitter for a while now. And while the Eagles are going to look to dominate Dallas on their home turf on Sunday, they found the best receiver to help them out when they traded for Tate.

Tate Poised for a Breakout Game?

Tate enters onto the Eagles roster as the most productive wide receiver on the team. With 44 catches for 517 yards and three touchdowns, the only receiver on the Eagles offense to have more yards and receptions is Eagles tight end Zach Ertz. So, the Eagles already figure they will get a ton of production from Tate, but that’s not even the best part.

Ironically enough, Golden Tate’s best game from the 2018 season just so happened to come against the Dallas Cowboys. Back in September, Tate worked the Cowboys secondary as he caught all eight of his targeted passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Now, that he enters into a better situation with Carson Wentz under center, Tate could have yet, another breakout game against Dallas in his debut with the Eagles.

Fantasy owners should one-hundred percent utilize Golden Tate this week. Just as we saw last season, the Eagles love to use their new weapons that they have acquired through trade right away. There’s no chance that Tate is eased into the offense. As he had a full week off to sit back and study the playbook, and another full week of practice with the team, he is going to get a ton of looks on Sunday and could be poised for a massive game this week.