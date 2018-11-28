Gus Edwards Fantasy: Ravens’ RB Will Remain the Starter for Week 13?

Trying to figure out who is going to get the most valuable amount of carries out of the Baltimore Ravens backfield is difficult. Many teams are utilizing a committee of running backs in 2018, but the Ravens situation is a lot more difficult than it sounds.

Typically, you can figure out in a committee, which backs are getting a more significant load on the carries, which receives the passes, and which receives the red zone carries. But for the Ravens, you truly never know what to expect.

One thing is for sure this week though, it looks like Gus Edwards will continue to see a large workload. Javiourius Allen wasn’t much of a threat to take Edwards workload, but the Ravens would still be undecided on who deserves more carries between Edwards, and Alex Collins.

Lately, Collins has been dealing with a foot injury that kept him out of last week’s game against the Oakland Raiders. And with practice starting back up again this week, it looks like Collins is missing out once again, which further indicates that Edwards will get a large chunk of the workload moving forward.

Will Edwards Win over the Starting Spot?

Ravens RB Alex Collins (foot) isn’t expected to practice Wednesday and is considered day to day. It looks like Gus Edwards will continue to carry the load at running back for Ravens. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 28, 2018

As long as Collins is out, Edwards is going to be the guy. Over the last two weeks, Edwards has been issued a fair amount of carries. Recently during Week 12, Edwards took on 23 carries for 118 yards against the Oakland Raiders. He had more carries in Week 12 than Alex Collins has had in a single week all season long. In other words, the Ravens may favor Edwards a lot more than Collins at this point.

It’s going to be difficult to assume that the Ravens are finished with the Alex Collins project even when he’s healthy and ready to go, but it’s starting to look that way for sure. This week will be Edwards’ third week to prove that he is worthy of taking on a consistent workload. Seeing as though he averaged 6.8, 5.1 yards-per-carry over the last two weeks, Baltimore probably won’t have any issues moving forward with the hot hand.