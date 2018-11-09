Hornets vs 76ers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Charlotte Hornets are set to travel to Philadelphia on Friday to take on the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center. Can the Hornets snap the strong winning streak that the Sixers have going at home? Or will the Sixers home crowd help them to yet, another victory in front of the crazy fans of Philadelphia?

Preview

The Charlotte Hornets come into Friday’s game trailing behind the Sixers by a half of a game. While neither of these teams hit their stride, the Hornets are walking into a very tough situation by playing Philly on the road. The Sixers haven’t been a successful visiting team in 2018, as they just won their first road game of the season the other night. But their record at home remains unbeaten so far in 2018.

It’s a fact that the Sixers just play better on their home court. With them Sixers coming off a victory on the road against a tough Indiana Pacers team, they want to keep riding the wave of success. It’s no secret that the Sixers have been wildly inconsistent thus far in 2018, but once this team clicks, they sure can hit a hot streak.

The NBA saw it first-hand last season. With Joel Embiid realistically playing at an MVP level, the sky is the limit for the Sixers. However, the Hornets are no walk in the park. They have won with authority this year, and they have lost some very tight games. They might not be the best team in the Eastern Conference, but they definitely won’t go down without a fight.

The Sixers defense will surely have their hands full with the way Hornets guard Kemba Walker has been playing. He’s currently averaging 28 points-per-game and leads his team with 5.9 assists-per-game. While Kemba Walker’s production is a sure thing on the Hornets’ end, what will 76ers point guard Markelle Fultz contribute?

Each game, Fultz looks a lot better than the last, but he is clearly not playing like he is a number one pick from just a year ago. Will he finally put some of that Washington Huskies magic on display? Or is what you see, what you get with Fultz? At some point, the Sixers need something big out of him. And what better way than to show everybody you are worth the number one pick than against an Eastern Conference opponent on a Friday night in front of the home crowd!