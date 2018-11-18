Jacksonville Jaguars to Consider Trading Jalen Ramsey in 2019?

The Jacksonville Jaguars haven’t been the same since their 2017 emergence. Out of the blue, the Jaguars were fighting against the New England Patriots for the AFC title. In 2018, the Jaguars are back to their old ways and are inching closer to being eliminated from playoff contention any week now.

It’s simple, the Jaguars are one-year wonders. Their quarterback Blake Bortles exceeded expectations last year. Their running back situation went downhill due to injuries. The Jaguars receivers aren’t doing much with their struggling quarterback, and their number one defense is not nearly as dominant as they were last season.

As expected, the losses on the field are causing a bit of a rift in the locker room. The tension in Jacksonville is at an all-time high as the team who was expected to be one of the biggest playoff contenders in the AFC for 2018 turned out to be a total flop. And all of that smack-talking by their star cornerback Jalen Ramsey is not aging well at all. In fact, the Jaguars may be getting fed up with Ramsey, as they are rumored to be considering a trade during the 2019 offseason.

The Jaguars Will Look for a Trade?

The belief around the league is that the #Jaguars may consider trading CB Jalen Ramsey in the offseason, per @AdamSchefter. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 18, 2018

According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, trading Ramsey is not out of the question for the Jaguars. According to Schefter’s trusted anonymous source, nobody around the league would be surprised to see Ramsey on the trade block, considering his antics from the offseason up until now.

As many know by now, Jalen Ramsey is an outspoken star. As he is one of the best cornerbacks in the league, he is very confident about his game and is never afraid to express his opinion. Unfortunately, some of his trash talking is being overshadowed by his struggles, which is reflecting poorly on the Jaguars.

It seems like the Jaguars fan base hasn’t been satisfied with Ramsey, and have reached out to him via Twitter to let him know. As expected, Ramsey threw out a subliminal message on Twitter that said “When I’m gone from here, y’all gone miss me. I ain’t even trippin lol.” Ramsey didn’t delete the Tweet, but he did back himself up by saying he would like to retire a Jaguar. It’s unclear whether Ramsey is truly upset with the Jaguars or not, but according to Schefter’s source, the Tweet did not sit right with the Jaguars front office.